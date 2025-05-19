Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne leaves 2-word comment on sister Julz turning heads in New York with elegant red dress

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has been busy as of late. After utilizing all of her playing years in the NCAA, the former gymnast has featured in photoshoots and events such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. In a recent interaction, Livvy Dunne left a heartfelt compliment in sister Julz's photo.

The snap featured a photo of Julz clad in an elegant red dress that she flaunted during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party. In the next photos, Julz included a photo of Livvy and their parents during the event that emanated from the Hard Rock Times Square in New York City.

"Very nice," commented Dunne on her sister's photo.

Julz is actually Livvy's manager. In a 2023 interview with Elle, Skenes' girlfriend revealed that Julz is the brain behind the operations of her social media presence.

Olivia, on the other hand, was featured in this year's cover of the revered SI Swimsuit Issue. After being featured in a 2023 issue, she now shared the centerfold with actress Salma Hayek, fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, and model Lauren Chan.

Paul Skenes takes preposterous loss after tossing a gem versus Phillies

After another brilliant showing, NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes inccured a mind-boggling loss against the Phillies, Sunday afternoon. The 22-year-old tossed a complete game while allowing just one run on three base hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts.

The fireballer made even the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber look foolish as he drew 22 whiffs from Phillies batters. However, he still ate the loss after allowing Nick Castellanos to score via a Brandon Marsh force out.

Pittsburgh's irredeemable offense actually out-hit the Phillies 6-3 but the former went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Thus, giving their prized pitcher a totally undeserved loss after a brilliant outing against one of the best teams in the league.

Skenes' record now stands at 3-5 across ten starts with a 2.44 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. The Pirates, meanwhile, remain in the bottom of the NL Central with a 15-32 record. If not for the biblical struggles of the 8-38 Rockies, Pittsburgh would have had the worst record in the National League.

