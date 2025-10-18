Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne make waves donning swimsuits during wine-soaked romantic boat ride in Sicily

Days after returning to their alma mater over the weekend, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have taken off for a vacation in Italy. The former LSU gymnast dropped several photos from their ongoing vacation at Taormina, Sicily, aboard a boat in open waters.On Friday, Dunne dropped a photo where she showcases her gymnastic skills. She pulled off a gravity-defying headstand on a paddleboard floating. She wrote in the caption:&quot;When the drinks start to taste like I used to be a gymnast.&quot;Dunne and Skenes perched alongside Sicily’s northeastern coast. They were on a yacht in which Skenes was shirtless, while Dunne floated in a chic black one-piece swimsuit. The pair clinked wine glasses. Dunne also uploaded a snapshot of food laid across the deck, complete with cheeses, tapas and Mediterranean bites.Dunne's Instagram storyEarlier in the week, they successfully fled the Nor’easter chaos back in the U.S. and arrived in Italy just in time to enjoy their Mediterranean getaway.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne hits back at trollers with headstandOlivia Dunne also posted about her headstand on TikTok. She used the platform and the video of her doing a headstand with a fitting caption to slam her detractors.“Never have seen my haters doing a headstand on a paddle board in the Mediterranean,” she wrote, adding, “I said what I said.”View on TikTokEarlier in her final season with the Tigers, Dunne suffered a season-ending knee injury as she sustained an avulsion fracture in her kneecap. This ended Dunne's final gymnastics season and now she's looking forward to spending quality time with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher.&quot;I'm going to be done with gymnastics, which is a crazy thing to say,&quot; Dunne told PEOPLE. &quot;So I'm going to have more freedom. I'm going to have way more freedom. I've been a competitive gymnast since I was three years old.&quot;&quot;I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul,&quot; she added. &quot;I've always had to train during my summers and stuff... So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that.&quot;Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been dating for over two years. They first met at LSU, where Skenes was a pitcher before being picked first overall in the 2023 MLB draft.