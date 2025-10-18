  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne make waves donning swimsuits during wine-soaked romantic boat ride in Sicily

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne make waves donning swimsuits during wine-soaked romantic boat ride in Sicily

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:39 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne make waves donning swimsuits during wine-soaked romantic boat ride in Sicily - Source: Imagn

Days after returning to their alma mater over the weekend, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have taken off for a vacation in Italy. The former LSU gymnast dropped several photos from their ongoing vacation at Taormina, Sicily, aboard a boat in open waters.

Ad

On Friday, Dunne dropped a photo where she showcases her gymnastic skills. She pulled off a gravity-defying headstand on a paddleboard floating. She wrote in the caption:

"When the drinks start to taste like I used to be a gymnast."

Dunne and Skenes perched alongside Sicily’s northeastern coast. They were on a yacht in which Skenes was shirtless, while Dunne floated in a chic black one-piece swimsuit. The pair clinked wine glasses. Dunne also uploaded a snapshot of food laid across the deck, complete with cheeses, tapas and Mediterranean bites.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Dunne's Instagram story

Earlier in the week, they successfully fled the Nor’easter chaos back in the U.S. and arrived in Italy just in time to enjoy their Mediterranean getaway.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne hits back at trollers with headstand

Olivia Dunne also posted about her headstand on TikTok. She used the platform and the video of her doing a headstand with a fitting caption to slam her detractors.

“Never have seen my haters doing a headstand on a paddle board in the Mediterranean,” she wrote, adding, “I said what I said.”
Ad
Ad

Earlier in her final season with the Tigers, Dunne suffered a season-ending knee injury as she sustained an avulsion fracture in her kneecap. This ended Dunne's final gymnastics season and now she's looking forward to spending quality time with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher.

"I'm going to be done with gymnastics, which is a crazy thing to say," Dunne told PEOPLE. "So I'm going to have more freedom. I'm going to have way more freedom. I've been a competitive gymnast since I was three years old."
Ad
"I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul," she added. "I've always had to train during my summers and stuff... So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that."

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been dating for over two years. They first met at LSU, where Skenes was a pitcher before being picked first overall in the 2023 MLB draft.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications