Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes feelings known on wrapping up her NCAA journey with LSU

Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been in a loving relationship with gymnast and famous internet personality Olivia Dunne for over two years now. The couple had met on the campus grounds at LSU in 2022 after Skenes transferred from the Air Force Academy to play collegiate baseball with the Tigers in July '22.
Dunne played in her fifth and final year with the Tigers gymnastics team in 2025, which ended with a semifinal defeat in the NCAA championship. LSU failed to defend its 2024 NCCA title after finishing third in the semis against Michigan State, UCLA and Utah on April 17.
Livvy shared snaps on her social media story reflecting on her gymnastics journey with a nostalgic image and voicing love for the five years spent with the Tigers gymnastics program at LSU.
She captioned the images with a heartfelt note:
"Gymnastics, I will love you forever!"
"Proud of this team, proud to be a tiger 💜 "
Olivia Dunne participated only in a handful of meetings with the Tigers in 2025. She sustained an injury on her left knee during a SEC clash against Arkansas on January 24. Despite the injury, she kept travelling with the team and cheered them on through every stage of the competition, which led them to the semis.
Like Dunne, Paul Skenes had helped the Tigers baseball program seal the College World Series in 2023. Soon, the Pirates chose him as the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and finished a remarkable rookie season with the NL ROY award.
Both Dunne and Skenes have been making positive strides in their respective fields of interest and continue to grow together as a major power couple.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared snaps from GQ story photoshoot with the Pirates ace
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne had a story featured on GQ Sports in April. The power couple was part of a stylish photoshoot for the exclusive feature story. Dunne shared snaps of the couple's various outfits in a social media post, with a caption:
"Played dress up with @gq @gqsports 😎 "
Skenes has started the 2025 MLB season on a good note. He is currently 2-1 for the season, with a 2.96 ERA, 26 strikeouts, and 0.74 WHIPs in four starts this campaign. He will be making his next start against the Guardians on Saturday.