  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne mixes glam and laughs as football players push her on blocking sled in latest commercial

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne mixes glam and laughs as football players push her on blocking sled in latest commercial

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 16, 2025 02:48 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne mixes glam and laughs as football players push her on blocking sled in latest commercial - Source: Imagn

It has been a busy summer for Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, as she has partnered with Fanatics Sportsbook to promote the new features for the 2025 football season.

Ad

The former LSU Tigers gymnast announced her partnership with the betting platform in an Instagram post last month. She shared a glimpse of her latest commercial with Fantics in her Instagram story on Monday.

In the clip, Dunne, who wore a glamorous red dress, explained the new offers from the betting platform while being pushed on a sled by football players on the gridiron.

"New commercial just dropped," Dunne captioned her story featuring the new advertisement.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the ad shoot in her Instagram story. Four football players were seen pushing the sled in the clip shared by the former LSU star.

Ad

"The bts," Dunne captioned her story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne had announced her collaboration with the betting platform last month, featuring in an advertisement at the iconic Rose Bowl.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications