Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne mixes glam and laughs as football players push her on blocking sled in latest commercial

It has been a busy summer for Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, as she has partnered with Fanatics Sportsbook to promote the new features for the 2025 football season. The former LSU Tigers gymnast announced her partnership with the betting platform in an Instagram post last month. She shared a glimpse of her latest commercial with Fantics in her Instagram story on Monday.In the clip, Dunne, who wore a glamorous red dress, explained the new offers from the betting platform while being pushed on a sled by football players on the gridiron.&quot;New commercial just dropped,&quot; Dunne captioned her story featuring the new advertisement.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Dunne also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the ad shoot in her Instagram story. Four football players were seen pushing the sled in the clip shared by the former LSU star.&quot;The bts,&quot; Dunne captioned her story.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Dunne had announced her collaboration with the betting platform last month, featuring in an advertisement at the iconic Rose Bowl. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post