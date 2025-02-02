Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne opposes settlement ahead of House v. NCAA deadline

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne has filed an objection to the House settlement set to govern the NIL (name, image, likeness) in the NCAA space.

Dunne filed her objection ahead of Friday’s deadline in which a judge must decide to uphold the rules requiring schools and athletes to disclose sensitive information regarding the sponsorship deals athletes sign with brands and private corporations.

Under NCAA rules, athletes cannot receive payment for their sporting activities. As such, athletes can earn income by engaging in NIL, allowing their likeness to appear in advertising.

However, the proposed rules would require athletes to disclose how much they earn from deals with brands and corporations. This situation prompted Paul Skenes’ significant other to cite transparency issues.

Dunne stated, per her filing:

“There is a lack of transparency to how the calculations being made for the estimate of lost NIL opportunities and if the same formula is being applied to all athletes across every sport.

“If I were to hire a law firm to represent me individually in this matter I would want to know how the valuation of damages was calculated specifically to me. This seems not to be the case.”

Here’s a look at Dunne's full letter:

Dunne is reportedly valued at $4.2 million, based on On3's NIL Valuation. This ranks her among the top collegiate athletes in the NIL space.

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend among highest-earning NIL athletes

Paul Skenes’ leading lady has reportedly earned $9.5 million during her time at LSU, according to a piece published by Sports Illustrated in September 2024.

Dunne's massive social media following and public relationship with Paul Skenes has elevated her stature among other collegiate athletes. Moreover, the success LSU’s gymnastics program attained last season has catapulted her into the upper echelon of collegiate athletes.

Dunne has earned sponsorship deals with numerous brands and corporations, such as this Atlantic Division campaign with Nautica.

Check out the photos of her Nautica collaboration here:

Under NIL rules, Dunne can participate in such sponsorship deals as they are not related to her sporting activities. Monetizing her name, image, and likeness allows her to make a living while taking part in LSU’s gymnastics team.

Dunne has announced she will be back for her final season at LSU. Once she moves on from the NCAA, it remains to be seen what the future may hold for the 21-year-old social media star.

