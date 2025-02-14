Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne proud of her impressive uneven bars practice at LSU gym

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is gearing up for the toughest challenge yet with the LSU Tigers as they take on the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners at home in PMAC, Baton Rouge on Friday. LSU is 3-1 in the conference (6-2 overall) and currently second (behind the Sooners) in the national rankings.

Livvy competes in the floor exercise and balance beam routines for the Tigers. She was observed practicing on Thursday ahead of the SEC clash against Oklahoma. Dunne shared glimpses of her practice routines on her Instagram stories.

"I 🤍 flipping @lsugym," she captioned a story.

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the story

Olivia Dunne is currently in her fifth and final year with the LSU gymnastics team. She joined the program in 2020 and has a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary studies. Dunne has a strong presence on social media and is one of the highest-earning collegiate athletes.

Unlike Livvy, her boyfriend Paul Skenes is not that active on social media. Dunne commented on this aspect of their relationship in an interview with People in October last year.

"I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight. He doesn't like social media at all. We're just very opposite and I feel like it really works."

Skenes made his MLB debut in May 2024. The Pirates pitcher impressed with his pitching arsenal and in-game adaptability. Skenes capped off a successful rookie season with the NL ROY award and an ERA of 1.96, 170 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP.

Skenes also started the Midsummer Classic for the NL All-Stars in 2024 and finished third in the NL Cy Young award voting.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared highlights from a fun-filled Super Bowl 59

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were present in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday to enjoy the Super Bowl action inside the Caesars Superdome.

The duo even attended the Fanatics SB party where they met various celebrities. Dunne shared images from the night on Instagram.

"So much room for activities!!!" she captioned the post.

The power couple have been dating since 2022 when they first crossed paths on the campus grounds at LSU.

