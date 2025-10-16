Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne radiates vacation glow donning white bikini during dreamy Italian getaway 

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, are vacationing in Italy after the All-Star pitcher's regular season ended last month.Dunne retired from gymnastics in April after fulfilling her collegiate tenure with the LSU Tigers. Since her retirement, the former gymnast has been to several vacation spots with Italy being her latest gateway destination.The athlete turned social media influencer shared a glimpse of her time on Italian shores, Taormina, Sicily, in her Instagram post on Wednesday. She donned a white bikini while capturing the scenic location in the background.&quot;Selfini,&quot; Dunne captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne's post attracted the attention of her followers, including her elder sister, Julz, who took a playful dig at the LSU alum's ability to speak Italian.&quot;But I bet you don't have a 839 day Italian streak on Duolingo,&quot; Julz commented.Dunne, who turned 23 earlier this month, also shared a clip on TikTok to showcase her time in Italy.&quot;Girl whatever,&quot; Dunne wrote on the clip.View on TikTokEarlier this week, the Pirates All-Star had shared an Instagram story with a picture of Dunne showing her passport before heading to Italy.