  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne radiates vacation glow donning white bikini during dreamy Italian getaway 

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne radiates vacation glow donning white bikini during dreamy Italian getaway 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 16, 2025 03:17 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne radiates vacation glow donning white bikini during dreamy Italian getaway

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, are vacationing in Italy after the All-Star pitcher's regular season ended last month.

Dunne retired from gymnastics in April after fulfilling her collegiate tenure with the LSU Tigers. Since her retirement, the former gymnast has been to several vacation spots with Italy being her latest gateway destination.

The athlete turned social media influencer shared a glimpse of her time on Italian shores, Taormina, Sicily, in her Instagram post on Wednesday. She donned a white bikini while capturing the scenic location in the background.

"Selfini," Dunne captioned her post.
Olivia Dunne's post attracted the attention of her followers, including her elder sister, Julz, who took a playful dig at the LSU alum's ability to speak Italian.

"But I bet you don't have a 839 day Italian streak on Duolingo," Julz commented.

Dunne, who turned 23 earlier this month, also shared a clip on TikTok to showcase her time in Italy.

"Girl whatever," Dunne wrote on the clip.
Earlier this week, the Pirates All-Star had shared an Instagram story with a picture of Dunne showing her passport before heading to Italy.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
