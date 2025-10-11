Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne rekindle romance where it all began over nostalgic date in LSU

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have returned to their stomping grounds, where their relationship began. The duo met on the LSU campus, where the Pittsburgh Pirates ace once played and led their baseball program in the College World Series before being picked first overall in the 2023 MLB draft. Meanwhile, Dunne was an LSU gymnast for five years and won the NCAA championship last season.Dunne completed all five seasons of college gymnastics in April. This weekend, she has returned to Baton Rouge, as she wrote:&quot;Back in da boot.&quot;She reshared a photo from LSU, capturing their former gymnast enjoying an intrasquad session on the mat. Finally, in her last story of the day, she was beside Skenes enjoying a dinner. Both were in black ensembles.Dunne's Instagram storySkenes' Pirates didn't make the postseason and thus had the extra time to visit his alma mater after a while.Paul Skenes and Dunne started dating two years ago after meeting on the LSU campus, followed by an ice-cream date. Skenes has since made his MLB debut for the Pirates last year in May against the Chicago Cubs. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, and he's in line to be voted for the NL Cy Young award after another impressive season with an ERA and WHIP of less than 2.00 and 1.00, respectively.Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday with Paul SkenesOn October 1, Olivia Dunne turned 23 years old and she celebrated another birthday with her beau, Paul Skenes. The couple enjoyed the occasion in New York City. They pictured themselves going for a stylish date night.Dunne was wearing a gold mini dress and Skenes was in a blue checked shirt and light-wash pants. Dunne shared a photo of herself holding a martini glass topped with sprinkles and a birthday candle. She captioned the post:&quot;A tini bit older&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple also celebrated her birthday on September 30. They also enjoyed a shopping date in Pittsburgh before her birthday.