  Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne rekindle romance where it all began over nostalgic date in LSU

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne rekindle romance where it all began over nostalgic date in LSU

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:37 GMT
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne rekindle romance where it all began over nostalgic date in LSU - Source: Getty

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have returned to their stomping grounds, where their relationship began. The duo met on the LSU campus, where the Pittsburgh Pirates ace once played and led their baseball program in the College World Series before being picked first overall in the 2023 MLB draft. Meanwhile, Dunne was an LSU gymnast for five years and won the NCAA championship last season.

Dunne completed all five seasons of college gymnastics in April. This weekend, she has returned to Baton Rouge, as she wrote:

"Back in da boot."

She reshared a photo from LSU, capturing their former gymnast enjoying an intrasquad session on the mat. Finally, in her last story of the day, she was beside Skenes enjoying a dinner. Both were in black ensembles.

Dunne's Instagram story

Skenes' Pirates didn't make the postseason and thus had the extra time to visit his alma mater after a while.

Paul Skenes and Dunne started dating two years ago after meeting on the LSU campus, followed by an ice-cream date. Skenes has since made his MLB debut for the Pirates last year in May against the Chicago Cubs. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, and he's in line to be voted for the NL Cy Young award after another impressive season with an ERA and WHIP of less than 2.00 and 1.00, respectively.

Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday with Paul Skenes

On October 1, Olivia Dunne turned 23 years old and she celebrated another birthday with her beau, Paul Skenes. The couple enjoyed the occasion in New York City. They pictured themselves going for a stylish date night.

Dunne was wearing a gold mini dress and Skenes was in a blue checked shirt and light-wash pants. Dunne shared a photo of herself holding a martini glass topped with sprinkles and a birthday candle. She captioned the post:

"A tini bit older"

The couple also celebrated her birthday on September 30. They also enjoyed a shopping date in Pittsburgh before her birthday.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

