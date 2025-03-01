Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals her elegant Endymion attire as she dazzles in a stunning green gown

Paul Skenes is working hard for the Pittsburgh Pirates as he is gearing up for his second season in Major League Baseball. His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, remains in Louisiana, finishing her final season of collegiate gymnastics.

Dunne is frequently active on social media, and on March 1, she added a photo to her Instagram story. Dunne, who is paid to represent certain brands, showcased one in her latest update.

Olivia Dunne Selfie

Skenes' girlfriend is wearing an elegant green dress in the photo as she poses for a mirror selfie, showing off her new Endymion attire as she represents one of her brands.

Skenes and Dunne began dating a few years ago while attending Louisiana State University. Skenes helped lead the men's baseball team to a College World Series title, while Dunne was a highly popular gymnast.

Since then, both Skenes and Dunne have become very recognizable athletes. Dunne is a constant presence at PNC Park during the MLB season and Skenes is a fan favorite on the mound.

Paul Skenes' Girlfriend Olivia Dunne Responds to those that Criticize Gymnastics

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have both achieved significant success in the last two years and amassed thousands of fans. However, they also face critics, but the No. 4-ranked NIL-valued athlete (per On3), is quick to respond to them.

Dunne is not only active on Instagram, but she posts on TikTok frequently as well. In a December post, she responded to critics while highlighting the challenges of gymnastics.

"When someone jokes about gymnastics but they've never been made fun of for being 'too muscular'."

"When someone jokes about gymnastics but they've never had to get over a mental block."

"When someone jokes about gymnastics but never had to be homeschooled to train 8 hours a day growing up."

"When someone jokes about gymnastics but they didn't have to watch their body change from a girl to a woman while in a leotard everyday."

Paul Skenes has expressed his pride for Dunne's gymnastics achievements, and she has reciprocated that. 2025 has already started well for the power couple, with more big moments on the horizon.

