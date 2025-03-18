Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals the LSU freshman she calls her 'daughter'

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was extremely famous before she started dating Paul Skenes, but her popularity has grown since that time. Dunne is extremely active on social media, and she is often having fun on her TikTok account.

In a video that Dunne posted on Saturday, the senior gymnast was having fun with one of her freshman teammates. The superstar gymnast apparently refers to one of her teammates as "daughter," and that was being depicted in this video.

"Me to the one freshman I've claimed as my daughter," Dunne captioned the video.

Dunne is with her gymnastics teammates in the video, and Kailin Chio is the other gymnast that she is referring to. Chio appears at the end of the video as she is being called by her "mother."

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first started dating at Louisiana State University, and both were athletic stars. Skenes helped guide the Tigers to a national championship, and Dunne accomplished the same feat with her women's gymnastics team.

Both Skenes and Dunne have been supportive of each other's careers over the last few years, with the All-Star pitcher showing up at many gymnastics events. With the 2025 MLB season set to begin soon, Dunne is expected to spend plenty of time at PNC Park.

Paul Skenes' Girlfriend Olivia Dunne Claps Back at Troll on Social Media

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are no strangers to being criticized on the internet as it comes with the territory for high-profile athletes. Dunne also isn't afraid to call out those that comment about her, especially on TikTok.

On Monday, Dunne posted a travel video on TikTok, and it brought an interesting reaction from one specific user.

"Been in school for years now," the user commented on her latest TikTok video.

Dunne did not take kindly to the comment, and she made sure to hit the user with a witty response.

"That's a weird way of calling me an educated queen bit I'll take it," Dunne replied.

Paul Skenes has not received a ton of criticism from fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates as he has been better than advertised at the MLB level. Skenes can count on Dunne to have his back on social media if the critics do start to pop up.

