Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks black bikini during sunny day out with Pirates wives

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaked up the sun on Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the Cincinnati Reds for the second game of the series.
Olivia Dunne, who retired from gymnastics earlier in April after five years with the LSU Tigers, showed off her bikini look in her Instagram story. Dunne was accompanied by Sofia Davis, wife of Pirates catcher Henry Davis and Rylee Rose Gonzalez, wife of Pittsburgh second baseman Nick Gonzalez, at poolside.
"Pitt pool day," Dunne captioned her story.
Olivia Dunne was at the PNC Park on Thursday to cheer for Paul Skenes taking the mound in the series opener against Cincinnati. However, Olivia wasn't alone in the stands as she was joined by her mother Katherine Dunne.
"Gameday with momma Dunne," the former LSU star wrote in her Instagram story featuring her mother.
In another story Dunne shared a glimpse of the Pirates ace walking back to the dugout. Skenes pitched six scoreless innings to help Pittsburgh to a resounding 7-0 shutout win. Dunne hailed his dominant outing, captioning her story:
"Typical Paulina slay."
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has hilarious response to Pirates ace's astonishing stat
Although Paul Skenes conceded seven hits against the Reds on Thursday, the most in his 47 starts in the MLB since his debut last year, the Pirates ace kept Cincinnati scoreless after escaping some trouble.
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year brought down his season ERA to 1.94 after his 24th start this year. In his rookie season, Skenes finished with a 1.96 ERA after 23 starts.
Olivia Dunne caught wind of the star shared by Codify on X and reshared it with a hilarious caption.
"+ he's handsome," Dunne wrote on X.
Earlier this week, Dunne shared a post from MLB in her Instagram story, highlighting the race for the NL Cy Young award with Paul Skenes voted as the favorite by MLB Network analysts.