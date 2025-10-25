  • home icon
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks minimalist NYC look in white sleeveless top

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:06 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks minimalist NYC look in white sleeveless top - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was a staple at the All-Star pitcher's game at PNC Park this season. However, with the Pirates failing to make the postseason, ending Skenes' season in September, the former LSU gymnast is enjoying more time to herself.

Dunne retired from gymnastics after completing her collegiate tenure with the LSU Tigers earlier this year. She posted her latest look in her Instagram story on Friday.

Dunne wore a minimalist white sleeveless top and paired it with sky blue denim jeans in a mirror selfie from her New York City apartment's bathroom.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Paul Skenes' girlfriend purchased the apartment last month and made the announcement with a bathroom selfie in an all black outfit.

"First pic in my new apt," Dunne captioned her post.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Following her move to a new apartment in NYC, the former LSU gymnast also acquired a home in Jupiter, Florida.

