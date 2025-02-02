Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's sister Julz makes feelings known about early birthday gift from LSU gymnast

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, an NCAA gymnastics athlete, is competing in her final season at LSU. Recently, Dunne took some time off from her practice to give a heartfelt surprise to her sister, Julz Dunne.

Julz, an LSU alumna who graduated last year, was born a year before Olivia. On Saturday, Olivia surprised her elder sister with an early birthday present she likely didn’t expect—a beautiful brand-new Jeep.

Julz shared a picture of her gift on her Instagram account, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her feelings about the surprise:

“No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In the image shared, Olivia Dunne can be seen standing in the open doorway of a military green-colored Jeep, cheerfully smiling and raising her hand in the air.

Dunne also posted a story announcing her sister’s birthday gift with the caption:

“Just a girl and her new jeep! Love u so much happy early bday! @julzdunne”

The photo features both Dunne sisters posing while standing in the open doorways of the front seats of the car. Olivia and Julz can be seen glancing at each other, smiling, and posing with one arm raised in the air.

Julz Dunne will celebrate her birthday with friends and family on February 4, having been born in 2001. On the other hand, her younger sister, Olivia, was born on October 1, 2002.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares latest look with bestie Haleigh Bryant

On Saturday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared her latest look on Instagram along with her best friend and fellow LSU Tigers gymnast, Haleigh Bryant. Along with the mirror selfie, she wrote:

“Bestie vibes only!!!! @_haleighbryant”

Olivia Dunne's instagram story with Haleigh Bryant

In the photo, both athletes can be seen donning stunning purple netted leotards adorned with beautiful rhinestone designs and patterns.

Apart from being an accomplished gymnast, Dunne also boasts a massive Instagram following of 5.3 million, where she often promotes brands and shares behind-the-scenes moments from her private life with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

