Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne seals unforgettable night with a show-stopping pose next to Katy Perry

Star pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared special moments from her experience at the 2025 Endymion Parade on Saturday. She was named the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion in New Orleans.

During the parade, Olivia Dunne wore an emerald green gown along with beads and ornaments. The LSU Tigers gymnast is currently in her fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

On Sunday, she shared several pictures from the event on her Instagram account with the caption:

“Earned my beads!”

In one image, she can be seen posing on a float in the parade with a big crowd in the background along the parade route. In some post-celebration pictures, she is seen flaunting her Endymion Grand Marshal medal.

Olivia Dunne also shared a snapshot from the event, posing alongside singer and television personality Katy Perry who wore a dress made of beads in various colors.

In one clip, Dunne is seen waving and throwing purple beads to people along the parade route. The parade traveled through the streets of New Orleans before reaching the Superdome, where the post-parade celebration took place, featuring a concert by Katy Perry.

Olivia Dunne discussed her social media following since dating the MLB star

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been dating for two years after meeting at Louisiana State University. Dunne boasts a massive Instagram following of 5.3 million, with many of her followers also being Skenes' fans.

Discussing the impact of their relationship on her social media with Glamour in November 2024, she said:

“My social media has changed a bit because my audience that follows me also loves Paul. I have a lot of people come up to me in person and people tell me how much they love Paul, and I’m like, ‘Me too!’ I feel like people just like to cheer him on with me, and my social media has definitely grown. The MLB is a really big community and it’s been fun.”

Paul Skenes is coming off his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, having made his MLB debut in May.

