  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious post as 6'7" boyfriend battles tiny doors in Europe

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious post as 6’7” boyfriend battles tiny doors in Europe

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:17 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious post as 6’7” boyfriend battles tiny doors in Europe - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, are enjoying their time vacationing in Italy after the conclusion of the regular season last month.

While Skenes has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the league since making his MLB debut last season, the two-time All-Star has his struggles off the diamond.

Dunne, who retired from gymnastics earlier this year, highlighted one of the problems Skenes faces due to his 6'7" frame. In a TikTok post on Saturday, the former LSU star shared a clip of the Pirates ace struggling with doorways as he kept ducking to avoid being hit.

Despite his attempts to duck out of the way, the clip showed Skenes hitting his head on one of the doorways.

"Pov: your bf is 6'7 in Europe," Dunne wrote on her clip.
Skenes and his girlfriend have been enjoying their Italian getaway with the former gymnast sharing a glimpse of their outings through Instagram posts this week.

She shared a selfie from her trip to Italy with the caption:

"Selfini."
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares relaxing time on Yacht during Italian holiday

In an Instagram story on Friday, Olivia Dunne showed her athleticism by doing a headstand on a paddleboard. She captioned the story:

"When the drinks start to taste like I used to be a gymnast."
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne also shared stories featuring pictures with Paul Skenes as the duo enjoyed wine with Mediterranean food on a yacht in Sicily.

While Dunne has been spending more time exploring places since her retirement from gymnastics, it has been a much-needed time off for the Pittsburgh Pirates ace.

Skenes finished the regular season with a league-best 1.97 ERA, establishing himself as one of the most consistent pitchers in the league despite the Pirates' shortcomings.

Although the Pirates failed to make the postseason, Skenes' year could end on a high note as he is considered the front-runner for the prestigious NL Cy Young award this season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
