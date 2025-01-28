Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares her POV on what it is like to 'pull' the real 1/1 Pirates ace

Paul Skenes' 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card was discovered on Friday by an 11-year-old, bringing the search to an end. Despite receiving lucrative offers from his girlfriend Olivia Dunne and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the young fan decided to auction it off, expecting to take home a five-figure sum.

Dunne, a social media star and LSU gymnast, shared her perspective on what it would have been like if she had pulled the card of the Pirates rookie.

On Monday, she uploaded a video from New York, where the couple attended the BBWAA awards night dinner. In the short clip, Dunne's reaction was filled with awe and surprise, as she covered her mouth in excitement.

The reaction was befitting since a "1/1" card is an ultra-rare piece — meaning there’s only one in existence. By using this analogy, Dunne cheekily suggested that landing Skenes was like scoring the ultimate collectible.

Paul Skenes gives props to Olivia Dunne during his BBWAA Awards speech

On Saturday night, when Paul Skenes walked up the stage to collect his NL Rookie of the Year award, Olivia Dunne was among the happiest in the crowd.

Skenes made sure to appreciate Olivia Dunne's presence in his life during his award acceptance speech:

"Liv, thank you for keeping my head screwed on straight," Skenes said. "It's been a busy couple years, and you've helped me navigate everything from Baton Rouge to New York City. I can't wait for what's to come."

This doesn't come as a surprise since the couple has been dating for the past two years.

Skenes and Dunne met on the LSU campus, where they both represented their college in baseball and gymnastics, respectively. Skenes went on to win the College World Series before being picked first overall in the 2023 MLB draft.

Meanwhile, Dunne stayed in Baton Rouge and was part of the LSU Tigers team that won the national championship in gymnastics in April 2024.

She made sure to attend almost every one of Paul Skenes' starts at PNC Park, especially his debut in May against the Chicago Cubs. This is despite her busy schedule with off-field endorsement deals, making her the highest-earning female athlete in college sports.

