Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares sneak peek of party bus vibes ft. hilarious bikini-clad art decor

While Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is leading the race for the National League Cy Young award this season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is continuing her adventures.

Ad

Olivia Dunne has been busy this summer following her retirement from gymnastics after five collegiate years with the LSU Tigers. In her latest Instagram story on Monday, Dunne shared pictures of her time in a party bus with her friend Lily Chee.

In her story, Chee held a painting featuring their bikini-clad picture with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Art by."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In a subsequent story, Dunne used the painting as decor.

Ad

Trending

"Party bus decor," Dunne captioned her post.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Last week, Olivia Dunne shared an Instagram story giving a sneak peek of her new apartment in Manhattan, New York. Her sister Julz Dunne also shared a glimpse of her time at the apartment, showcasing her sister and her friend Hayden Sample sitting on the floor and enjoying Sushi rolls.

Ad

"No tables, no problem," Julz captioned her story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia Dunne shared hilarious confrontation during dinner date with Paul Skenes

Earlier this month, Olivia Dunne shared a hilarious incident from her date night with Paul Skenes. Dunne revealed in a TikTok about encountering two women in the bathroom talking about her looks in a bathroom stall.

Ad

“So I’m just innocently peeing and there’s these girls that are communicating through the stalls and they’re like, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne is here? Like, what is she even doing here?’ So then I stop what I’m doing and I try to listen a little closer,” Dunne said.

Ad

“And I kid you not, these girls are like my age, or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes, ‘Like, honestly, I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’"

The former LSU gymnast confronted the women after having a little fun.

“I think I heard literal crickets,” Dunne said. “But then they asked me for a photo, and I took it.

Dunne looked past the interaction, saying the dinner date with the Pirates ace was "good."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More