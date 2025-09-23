Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares sneak peek of party bus vibes ft. hilarious bikini-clad art decor

While Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is leading the race for the National League Cy Young award this season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is continuing her adventures.
Olivia Dunne has been busy this summer following her retirement from gymnastics after five collegiate years with the LSU Tigers. In her latest Instagram story on Monday, Dunne shared pictures of her time in a party bus with her friend Lily Chee.
In her story, Chee held a painting featuring their bikini-clad picture with the caption:
"Art by."
In a subsequent story, Dunne used the painting as decor.
"Party bus decor," Dunne captioned her post.
Last week, Olivia Dunne shared an Instagram story giving a sneak peek of her new apartment in Manhattan, New York. Her sister Julz Dunne also shared a glimpse of her time at the apartment, showcasing her sister and her friend Hayden Sample sitting on the floor and enjoying Sushi rolls.
"No tables, no problem," Julz captioned her story.
Olivia Dunne shared hilarious confrontation during dinner date with Paul Skenes
Earlier this month, Olivia Dunne shared a hilarious incident from her date night with Paul Skenes. Dunne revealed in a TikTok about encountering two women in the bathroom talking about her looks in a bathroom stall.
“So I’m just innocently peeing and there’s these girls that are communicating through the stalls and they’re like, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne is here? Like, what is she even doing here?’ So then I stop what I’m doing and I try to listen a little closer,” Dunne said.
“And I kid you not, these girls are like my age, or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes, ‘Like, honestly, I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’"
The former LSU gymnast confronted the women after having a little fun.
“I think I heard literal crickets,” Dunne said. “But then they asked me for a photo, and I took it.
Dunne looked past the interaction, saying the dinner date with the Pirates ace was "good."