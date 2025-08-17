Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off gravity-defying acrobatics in a bikini

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling National League Central franchise. While the All-Star flamethrower is trying his best to resurrect his team's season, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time at the beach.Earlier this week, Dunne shared pictures from her getaway at Lake Oconee, Georgia. The former LSU Tigers gymnast shared more unseen pictures from her vacation in her latest Instagram stories.One of the stories had Dunne showing off her acrobatics in a stunning pose in a bikini with the lake in the backdrop.&quot;Fulla tricks,&quot; Dunne captioned her story.In another story, the former LSU athlete was seen enjoying a boat ride while others surfed in the backdrop.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Olivia Dunne has been on a vacation spree since calling time on her gymnastics career after five years with the LSU Tigers. She visited the Hamptons beach before attending the All-Star event in Atlanta with Paul Skenes. She was also at a beach in New Jersey with Georgia being part of her latest escapade.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne poses with sister Julz during Georgia gateawayOlivia Dunne shared snaps from her Georgia visit in an Instagram post on Saturday. The pictures featured Olivia posing with her friend Hayden Sample and her sister Julz Dunne.She captioned her carousel post:&quot;The summer I turned into a lake girl.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the post drew appreciation from several social media personalities like Sydney Thomas, Katie Austin and Katie Sigmond among others, Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reacted with a humorous response.&quot;LIVing the lake life,&quot; Julz commented on the post.The Dunne sisters share a strong bond and often exchange banter on social media platforms. Like her younger sister, Julz Dunne also attended LSU; however, she didn't pursue softball after high school.While the Dunne sisters are enjoying their time at the beach, Paul Skenes is making a strong case for his maiden NL Cy Young award after finishing third in last year's ballot.