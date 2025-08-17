  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off gravity-defying acrobatics in a bikini

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off gravity-defying acrobatics in a bikini

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 17, 2025 03:15 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off gravity defying acrobats in a bikini - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling National League Central franchise. While the All-Star flamethrower is trying his best to resurrect his team's season, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time at the beach.

Ad

Earlier this week, Dunne shared pictures from her getaway at Lake Oconee, Georgia. The former LSU Tigers gymnast shared more unseen pictures from her vacation in her latest Instagram stories.

One of the stories had Dunne showing off her acrobatics in a stunning pose in a bikini with the lake in the backdrop.

"Fulla tricks," Dunne captioned her story.

In another story, the former LSU athlete was seen enjoying a boat ride while others surfed in the backdrop.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia Dunne has been on a vacation spree since calling time on her gymnastics career after five years with the LSU Tigers. She visited the Hamptons beach before attending the All-Star event in Atlanta with Paul Skenes. She was also at a beach in New Jersey with Georgia being part of her latest escapade.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne poses with sister Julz during Georgia gateaway

Olivia Dunne shared snaps from her Georgia visit in an Instagram post on Saturday. The pictures featured Olivia posing with her friend Hayden Sample and her sister Julz Dunne.

She captioned her carousel post:

"The summer I turned into a lake girl."
Ad

While the post drew appreciation from several social media personalities like Sydney Thomas, Katie Austin and Katie Sigmond among others, Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reacted with a humorous response.

"LIVing the lake life," Julz commented on the post.

The Dunne sisters share a strong bond and often exchange banter on social media platforms. Like her younger sister, Julz Dunne also attended LSU; however, she didn't pursue softball after high school.

While the Dunne sisters are enjoying their time at the beach, Paul Skenes is making a strong case for his maiden NL Cy Young award after finishing third in last year's ballot.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications