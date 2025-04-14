Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off sun-kissed tan as summer heats up

Pirates ace, Paul Skenes, has been in a relationship with the LSU Tigers gymnast, Olivia Dunne, for over two years now. The duo had met at LSU after Skenes transferred from the Air Force Academy in July 2022. The power couple is highly supportive of each other's careers and continues to grow together.

Ad

Livvy Dunne is a famous internet personality, with over 15 million followers across prominent social media apps. On Sunday, Dunne shared a couple of selfies on her social media story, highlighting her excitement for the approaching summer. In the images, Livvy can be seen showing off her sun-kissed tan while rocking a white top and chequered bottoms.

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Starting to feel like summer 🌞 "

Ad

Trending

"💙 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Olivia Dunne will be travelling with her fellow Tigers gymnasts to Fort Worth, Texas, ahead of the NCAA championship semi-finals on April 17. Despite not playing any part in the team's meetings since January 24, Livvy has actively cheered for her teammates and also celebrated their NCAA Regional finals win on April 5 and their SEC championship win in March.

Ad

Like Dunne, Paul Skenes played college baseball with the Tigers for 1.5 years and managed to lead the team to the College World Series in 2023. His great performances at the mound had earned him the Finals MVP honor. Soon after that, the Pirates chose him as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

After winning the NL ROY last year, Paul Skenes continues to impress with his pitching skill set in 2025. While Skenes continues his dominant run in the MLB, Dunne is busy expanding her NIL portfolio.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared snaps from her latest endorsement

Olivia Dunne is associated with some famous brands in America due to her various NIL deals. Her latest endorsement ad campaign came with an energy drink brand, which launched a special flavour of their beverage co-created with inputs from the former LSU gymnast.

On April 8, Dunne announced the launch of her signature flavor of the energy drink via a social media post.

Ad

Take a look at the post here:

On April 2, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes had an exclusive story featured on GQ Sports. The photoshoot for the story was shared by Livvy on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More