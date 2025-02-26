Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down troll with savage response to criticism about her appearance

Paul Skenes is back to work with the Pittsburgh Pirates, so he has less time to spend with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Both Skenes and Dunne are currently competing in their respective sports at this time of year.

Dunne shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, describing herself as "chillaxing" during some downtime. In the post, Dunne, the LSU gymnastics star, showed off several poses while wearing a lounge set from Vouri Clothing. As one of the most popular athletes in the NCAA, she often receives NIL opportunities to promote different brands.

"chillaxing in @vuoriclothing blissblend form™ 💕," @livvydunne captioned the post.

This post drew many comments within a short period of time, including one that caused Olivia Dunne to respond right away.

"Mid," @w_clowney1 commented.

Dunne doesn't respond to all comments on her Instagram posts but was able to use this user's last name to create a witty response.

"Your last name has the word clown in it," Dunne replied.

Livvy Dunne "Clown" Comment

Dunne is trying to help guide the LSU Tigers to a second straight national championship in women's gymnastics. She is also expected to be seen in Pittsburgh this spring as her boyfriend looks to back up a dominant rookie season on the mound.

Paul Skenes' Girlfriend Olivia Dunne Comments on his "Fairy Tale" Rookie Season

Paul Skenes was better than advertised during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 11-3 with a 1.96 earned run average. Olivia Dunne was in attendance for many of those starts, and she described what it was like watching it unfold.

“Watching Paul’s rookie season was like honestly watching a unicorn. It was like a fairy tale. The thing that impressed me the most was how quickly he went through the minor leagues and went to the big leagues and dominated. It was so admirable.”

Skenes is going to have even more pressure on him to deliver in 2025 and beyond.

