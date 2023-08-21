Olivia Dunne, a renowned athlete and influential figure on social media, once again finds herself at the center of attention due to online criticism. A series of photos she shared on her Instagram account, depicting her seated on a set of steps, has sparked speculations about her commitment to attending classes, leaving fans conflicted about her priorities.

Some of the Fans have questioned whether her presence on social media contradicts her previous stance on avoiding public attention.

"I thought she was scared of being in the public?"

"She likes the attention but...doesn’t like the 'student' responsibilities"

Olivia Dunne's Instagram Post

Olivia Dunne is a member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team and is the highest-paying women's college athlete. Her performance is commendable but fans still feel she needs to strike the right balance between her public persona and her student responsibilities.

Paul Skenes in Relationship with Olivia Dunne

Recently Paul Skene Confirmed being in a relationship with Olivia Dunne. Skenes mentioned that he started knowing Dunne through mutual connections as a friend of his was dating her roommate, Elena Marenas.

Olivia Dunne was spotted wearing Skene's jersey at the College World Series in June, later the baseball player, 21, confirmed their romance status in a new interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he confessed. "If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever." :Said Paul

He shared details about their understanding level as they both are professional athletes, thus it becomes easy for them to share things with each other. Skene wishes that Dunne can attend his matches and just enjoy it.

"It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it," he explained of Dunne. "I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her."

Skenes also mentioned being covered by fans wherever the couple went, being asked for photos, autographs, etc

The 21-year-old played college baseball for the Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers before being selected by the MLB side Pittsburgh Pirates this year.

Paul was one of the top prospects coming into the 2023 MLB draft and was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Pirates with a signing bonus of $9.2 million.