Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne starstruck after $5,000,000 NASCAR star's wife compliments her over Kentucky Derby look

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne had a very busy weekend. After supporting her man during his latest start against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday she headed to Kentucky.
On Friday, she was at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks. The following day, she attended the Kentucky Derby, and she certainly dressed for the part.
Olivia Dunne wore an all pink outfit for Friday's race, alongside thousands of others in attendance for breast and ovarian cancer awareness. She followed that up with a stunning white dress with black polka dots.
The photo bomb caught the attention of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna. She sent Dunne a compliment only for her to then return the favor in a wholesome exchange.
"The outfits are everything" said Gianna.
"I'm honestly just tryna be like u!" said Dunne.
Gianna could not get over Paul Skenes' girlfriend's style for the event. However, Livvy was quick to return the compliment, which was sure to make the NASCAR drivers' wife's day.
The $5,000,000 driver's wife always does her best to make a statement when she is out and about. She never misses an opportunity to rock an outfit that is worthy of an Instagram upload.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne broke barriers during her Kentucky Derby weekend
While Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was at the Kentucky Derby to have a good time, that was not all that was on her agenda. She was invited to announce the "Rider's up!" call.
Dunne was responsible for getting the Kentucky Oaks race started on Friday. On Saturday, 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles made the "Rider's up!" call for the derby.
This was the first time that two females were responsible for the calls. This is quite the barrier-breaker when you realize that the races over the weekend marked the 151st Kentucky Derby.
Both callers did receive some criticism online for the delivery of their calls. Fans were not impressed with either, but Dunne responded that on her end, she was unable to hear herself due to the echo from the microphone.
Despite that, fans tuned into a weekend of great races. On Saturday, the track became very muddy with all the rain, and it made for one exciting race that was over in the blink of an eye. Sovereignty won the derby, taking home $3.1 million of the $5 million purse.