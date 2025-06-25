Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne stuns in sun-kissed snap under Florida’s sizzling heat

It has been a busy summer for Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne as she enters a different phase of her life. In April, Dunne completed her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers. She couldn't compete for most of the season due to a knee injury.
Following that, Dunne went on to make good on her NIL commitments, including her deal with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She featured on the cover of the 2025 edition of the renowned magazine.
Following her retirement from gymnastics, Dunne has taken some time off to enjoy peace in Florida. On Tuesday, she shared photos from her getaway in Jupiter, Florida.
In one photo, she is dressed in a sleek deep blue bikini from Vuori Clothing, standing under the shade of tropical trees, with the ocean and blue sky painting a natural backdrop.
Olivia Dunne reveals the rule she and Paul Skenes follow in their relationship
It has been over two years since Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met at LSU and started dating. While Dunne represented LSU in college gymnastics, Skenes was part of the 2023 college baseball team, which won the College World Series. He was picked first in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
During her exclusive interaction with People at Fanatics Fest in New York City, she spoke about the rule she follows to manage a successful relationship with the Pirates pitcher.
"We don't restrict each other from doing things," Dunne said. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything."
"But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize," she continued. "So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."
The duo has made the red carpet together on various occasions. If Skenes manages to make the All-Star team for a second consecutive season, he'll likely be accompanied by Dunne again on the red carpet on the eve of the event.