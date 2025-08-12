Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and supermodel Lily Chee playfully argue over chocolate cake

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:18 GMT
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, collaborated with supermodel Lily Chee for a video. The two were engaged in friendly banter over culinary opinion concerning the finer points of chocolate cake.

On Monday, Dunne uploaded a video in which she and Chee could be seen sitting on a table at a public restaurant. Dunne initiated the discussion by saying:

"Belly, cacao is the bean. It's what chocolate is made of."

Chee didn't hold back and unleashed her culinary opinion about the chocolate cake put in front of them. She replied to Dunne:

"Look, the whole flavor profile depends on the bitterness of the dark chocolate and the sweet tartness of the raspberry."
also-read-trending Trending

Dunne got back to Chee over what they initially agreed to do at the restaurant. She added:

"The cake is my one thing and you said each of us get one thing."
Like Olivia Dunne, Lily Chee is a social media influencer and a model. She shares content focused on fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle. This appears to be her first of many future social media collaborations with the former LSU gymnast.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne opens up on injury that shattered Olympic dreams

Injuries have proven to be troublesome for Olivia Dunne, who quit gymnastics after her five years in college with the LSU Tigers. Throughout her career in the sport, Dunne, who once had dreamt of representing the USA in the Olympics, has endured leg injuries, ultimately making her dream a distant reality.

During an episode of "What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon," Paul Skenes' girlfriend, revealed that a devastating ankle injury, osteochondritis dissecans, during the 2018 USA Gymnastics Championships ended her hopes of competing in the Olympics.

“I was actually competing on a hurt ankle at the 2018 USA Championships and, yeah, part of my ankle bone died. … Yeah, it just died. So, my Olympic dreams died with it,” Dunne said on Thursday’s episode of the podcast. “It kind of healed a little bit. It stopped bothering me. I went to college after that, but it was so painful. That was kind of my first real injury.”

Even Olivia Dunne's senior year couldn't make it past the first week of February, as she suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the meets for LSU.

