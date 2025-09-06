Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases Pirates vs. Mets vlog ft. key highlights

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend is making the most of her time by cheering for the All-Star pitcher during his starts for the National League Central team.

While Olivia Dunne has been vacationing at different locations in the summer following her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, the former LSU star has prioritized watching Skenes' starts for the Pirates from the stands.

The former gymnast was at PNC Park on Thursday for Skenes's last start against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

While Dunne shared pictures from the game after the Pirates won the series finale, she also teased a vlog of Pittsburgh's game against the New York Mets from May.

"Pirates vs. Mets vlog out now," Dunne captioned her Instagram story with a link to the vlog.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In the teaser of the vlog, Dunne can be seen making her way to the ballpark and meeting her friends. She also cheered for Skenes during his start from the stands.

Skenes pitched six innings in the game on May 12, allowing six hits and conceding a run with six strikeouts as the Mets edged the Pirates 4-3.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne cheers for Pirates ace after sweeping Dodgers

Paul Skenes dominated the Dodgers in his start on Thursday. The two-time All-Star pitcher solidified his case for a maiden Cy Young award after pitching six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Skenes' scoreless outing dropped his season ERA to 1.98, the lowest in the MLB this season. Following the game, Olivia Dunne shared a graphic from MLB in her Instagram story with a clapping emoji to acknowledge the Pirates' ace's remarkable outing.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

The Pirates won 5-3 on the night to sweep the Dodgers,. Improving Skenes' record to 10-9, pushing his record above .500 for the flamethrower for the first time.

