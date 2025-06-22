Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up glamor for fun New York outing with Olivia Ponton and more

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is making the most of the spare time she is getting after calling time on her gymnastics career in April earlier this year. The former LSU gymnast has been enjoying her time in New York this week.
Olivia Dunne is in New York for the Fanatics Fest at Javita Center that started on Friday and will run through Sunday. While she was spotted at the event on Friday, Dunne shared a glamorous update on Saturday.
Dunne posed in a lacey black outfit in one of her Instagram stories. In a following story, she shared the frame with her girl gang, featuring sister Julz Dunne, Sophia Graves and Olivia Porton.
"NYC," Dunne captioned her story with a black heart emoji.
During the Fanatics Fest, Olivia Dunne posed in front of Paul Skenes' debut patch that was sold for a record $1.11 million at an auction in April via Fanatics Collect.
The one-of-a-kind card featured the patch worn by Skenes on his MLB debut. The card was in high demand after the Pirates' ace was crowned the NL Rookie of the Year, thanks to a historic debut season.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend visibly shaken by Joey Chestnut's prowess in eating competition at Fanatics Fest
During the event on Friday, Olivia Dunne participated in a chicken tender-eating contest hosted by Raising Cane's that featured DJ Khaled, comedian Druski, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and eating legend Joey Chestnut.
The former LSU gymnast was in awe of Chestnut's eating prowess in the contest.
Olivia Dunne partnered with the fast food chain last month and the association earned a $25,000 donation to the Livvy Fund after an ad campaign for the company.
Earlier this week Olivia Dunne accompanied Paul Skenes to the LSU Tigers' College World Series game against the UCLA Bruins in Omaha. She was also at the Pirates game against the Detroit Tigers with her All-Star boyfriend on the mound.