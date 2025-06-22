Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up glamor for fun New York outing with Olivia Ponton and more

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jun 22, 2025 05:29 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is making the most of the spare time she is getting after calling time on her gymnastics career in April earlier this year. The former LSU gymnast has been enjoying her time in New York this week.

Olivia Dunne is in New York for the Fanatics Fest at Javita Center that started on Friday and will run through Sunday. While she was spotted at the event on Friday, Dunne shared a glamorous update on Saturday.

Dunne posed in a lacey black outfit in one of her Instagram stories. In a following story, she shared the frame with her girl gang, featuring sister Julz Dunne, Sophia Graves and Olivia Porton.

"NYC," Dunne captioned her story with a black heart emoji.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

During the Fanatics Fest, Olivia Dunne posed in front of Paul Skenes' debut patch that was sold for a record $1.11 million at an auction in April via Fanatics Collect.

The one-of-a-kind card featured the patch worn by Skenes on his MLB debut. The card was in high demand after the Pirates' ace was crowned the NL Rookie of the Year, thanks to a historic debut season.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend visibly shaken by Joey Chestnut's prowess in eating competition at Fanatics Fest

During the event on Friday, Olivia Dunne participated in a chicken tender-eating contest hosted by Raising Cane's that featured DJ Khaled, comedian Druski, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and eating legend Joey Chestnut.

The former LSU gymnast was in awe of Chestnut's eating prowess in the contest.

Olivia Dunne partnered with the fast food chain last month and the association earned a $25,000 donation to the Livvy Fund after an ad campaign for the company.

Earlier this week Olivia Dunne accompanied Paul Skenes to the LSU Tigers' College World Series game against the UCLA Bruins in Omaha. She was also at the Pirates game against the Detroit Tigers with her All-Star boyfriend on the mound.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

