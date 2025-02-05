Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up the glamour in black sleeveless dress in latest mirror selfies

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne headed out to NOBU in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday night to celebrate her elder sister Julz Dunne's 24th birthday.

Dunne took to her social media handle to share a couple of images from the eventful night, one of which showcased her rocking a black sleeveless dress in a mirror selfie while the other image was a selfie with her sister Julz as they headed out for birthday dinner.

Take a look at the images here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Both sisters are close to each other and share a strong online presence. While Olivia Dunne has over 15 million followers combined on various social media platforms, Julz too has a strong following of her own. They both grew up in New Jersey and have an age difference of almost two years between them.

Trending

They studied at LSU and while Julz graduated in May 2023 with a degree in kinesiology, Olivia graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies in December 2024. Both sisters have been very supportive of each other's endeavors in life and actively praise each other's accomplishments.

Julz had reflected on her relation with Olivia in an appearance on the Purple Room Podcast in 2023. She said:

"That is my best friend, so, at the end of the day, that’s the relationship that really matters more than the ones from other people online that I don’t even know."

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gifted her sister a Jeep Wrangler on Feb. 1

Olivia Dunne shared a video on social media on Tuesday which showcased her surprising Julz to and drive her to a location nearby where she had parked a brand new $47,000 black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The car was a pre-birthday gift for Julz who celebrated her 24th birtdhay on Feb. 4.

Take a look at the video here:

The sisters have often been spotted together at various functions and events and celebrate most of the festivals together with their family.

While they celebrated 2024 Thanksgiving with their parents in Blemar Beach, NJ, Julz tagged alongside Olivia in July 2024 to spectate the Midusmmer Classic and cheer for Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who had started the game for the NL All-Stars.

Before that the sisters had on several ocassions made it down to PNC Park to cheer for the Pirates ace through most of his big league starts in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback