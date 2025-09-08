Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in edgy bralette, tailored blazer and cascading 'Rapunzel hair' at 2025 MTV VMAs

Two-time All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, continues to make waves with her outfits while her boyfriend is making a strong case for the top pitching accolade, the Cy Young Award, for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League.

Olivia Dunne, who has been enjoying her escapades all summer after calling time on her gymnastics career in April, attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) on Sunday at New York's UBS Arena.

The former LSU gymnast attended the event in a black outfit, complementing her edgy bralette with a black blazer and her "Rapunzel hair."

"VMAs tn," Dunne captioned one of her Instagram stories featuring her outfit.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia was not alone at the marquee event as she was accompanied by her elder sister, Julz Dunne, who wore a glittery blue outfit. The former LSU star posed with her sister in her Instagram story, captioning it:

"Julz Dunne, partner in crime."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

The 2025 MTV VMAs featured some of the biggest names in the music industry, featuring an opening act from Doja Cat, followed by a performance by musician Kenny G. Sabrina Carpenter also performed “Tears” from her “Man’s Best Friend” album.

Lady Gaga, who led with 12 nominations on the night, was named the artist of the year and received the award from four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares glimpses from her star-studded night

While Olivia Dunne cheering for Paul Skenes from the stands at PNC Park has been a common occurrence this season, the former LSU star ditched the stands for the front row seats at the VMAs on Sunday.

In one of her stories, Dunne shared a clip of Tate McRae's performance from the event, writing:

"I'm sat."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne also shared the frame with famed singer Zara Larsson, with the duo clinking their champagne glasses.

"Sista," Dunne captioned the story, tagging the Swedish singer/songwriter.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

