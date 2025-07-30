Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne unwinds in golden hour glow at Long Beach Island in latest summer snaps

Since she retired from gymnastics in April, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend and former LSU Tigers star Olivia Dunne has found more time to cool off this summer.

The former LSU gymnast enjoyed her time at Long Beach Island in Ocean County, New Jersey. Olivia Dunne shared glimpses of her time in New Jersey in her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

One of the stories featured Dunne relaxing during the golden hour.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Other stories featured her snaps from the beach rocking a blue swimwear.

"Nj summer>>>," she captioned one of her stories from the Long Beach Island.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics after completing fice years in college with the LSU Tigers. During her stint with the team, the star gymnast met Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who was with the Tigers' baseball team.

While Olivia Dunne met her boyfriend Paul Skenes at LSU, the former Tigers gymnast had a connection with the flamethrower before he arrived in Louisiana.

Olicia Dunne shares story of "invisible strings" attached with boyfriend Paul Skenes

In a video shared by the former gymnast, Dunne recalled finding a ticket stub from a LSU vs Air Force game. Dunne was unaware that Skenes was pitching for the Air Force in that game.

"Invisible strings are real," Dunne said in the video. "So right now, I'm in Jersey, and my mom is moving stuff out of my house in Louisiana for me. And as we know, I was in college for five years. I have a lot of stuff in my house.

"Then my mom finds this, it's a ticket to the LSU vs. Air Force baseball game. And Paul was on Air Force's team. That was my first college baseball game ever, and I didn't even know him."

Skenes entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season and transferred to the LSU Tigers in July 2022. He helped the Tigers win the College World Series in 2023, winning the National Pitcher of the Year Award.

