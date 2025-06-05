Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, Zack Wheeler's spouse, Dominique, react as Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, glams up for brand promotion

Chelsea, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, rarely misses out on attending games at Chavez Ravine. She regularly posts photos from the ballpark and sporting custom Dodgers gears, which has made her a good face for brands to promote their products.

Her latest post came on Wednesday from Dodger Stadium, where the men in blue took on the New York Mets. Along with snaps and striking poses from different parts of the stadium, Chelsea sported the “cutest and newest” Dodgers cap from the ’47 Brand collection.

While cheering on the Dodgers, she donned a fitted cream top, denim skirt and a stylish new cap.

“Will be wearing this all season 💙,” she captioned the post, encouraging fans to use her promo code “FREEMAN20” on 47brand.com.

Olivia Dunne, former LSU gymnastics star and Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, chimed in with a sweet and simple reaction:

“Love.”

Dominique Wheeler, the wife of Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, also commented:

“You’re so cute! We need the camera details.”

Reactions from Olivia Dunne and Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique

Latest on Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea

Apart from attending Dodgers games, Chelsea is also making her presence felt in support of cause-driven events.

In the last week of May, she delivered a heartfelt speech at the CHOC Gala, paying tribute to the doctors and medical staff who helped her son last year after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

While the gala raised $7.4 million, the Freeman family gifted $1 million to the charitable organization.

Latest on Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne

While Paul Skenes turns heads with his pitching performances, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is busy promoting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's latest edition, where she featured on the cover.

Dunne turned heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach, where she made a flawless split after reaching the center of the runway walk.

She also celebrated Skenes' 23rd birthday on May 29.

"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂," Dunne wrote.

Latest on Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique

Earlier this week, Zack Wheeler was scheduled to start against the Toronto Blue Jays but didn't and is rather spending time with his family after announcing that they are expecting their fourth child.

"Bringing in a new year, turned 30 today with baby girl coming in June 🎀 #blessed," Dominique wrote.

They are parents to three kids, a son, Wesley, and daughters, Bambi and Winter.

