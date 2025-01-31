Paul Skenes gives perspective on viral moment ft. Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes made a dazzling MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, delivering a standout performance that turned heads across the league. During the offseason, the righty ace has been collecting accolades for his impressive rookie season.

Skenes first claimed the Rookie of the Year award, and more recently, he added another prestigious honor to his collection—the Jackie Robinson Award—cementing his place as one of the brightest rising stars in baseball.

Skenes was on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday night, where they discussed the viral moment when he was announced as the winner of the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

In the video, Skenes seemed quite nonchalant when his name was announced, expressing his usual calm demeanor. In contrast, his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, was ecstatic about the result. Not only that, she later took to social media to share a meme of his reaction, playfully highlighting the moment for everyone.

Skenes has now reacted to the viral moment, saying:

"Yeah, I think people mistook the facial expressions and all that for indifference. I would say it was composure for sure."

Besides this, Seth Meyers also showed the pitcher some clips of Dunne dressed as Skenes at the Fanatics Fest. There were also other videos of Skenes trying out gymnastic skills on the trampoline and even doing a backflip in the ball pit.

"The ball pit was genuine frustration," Skenes said, reacting to his video. "I was genuinely pissed off. Those things are like 10 feet deep. Yeah. I'm tall. I'm not that tall. And I'm like, just trying to throw the balls out, trying to get out, 'cause I couldn't, there's nothing to grab onto."

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes fun of her boyfriend featured on MLB The Show 25 cover

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, have quickly established themselves as MLB’s ultimate power couple. But despite his rising stardom, Dunne never misses a chance to playfully tease her boyfriend.

Most recently, Skenes received a major honor on Tuesday when he was featured on the cover of MLB The Show 25. This year, the game spotlighted three rising stars, with Skenes sharing the cover with fellow young talents Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson.

Proud of the recognition, he took to Instagram to showcase the special moment.

"3 is the magic number. Excited to share the cover of @mlbtheshow with @la_cocoa_____18 & @g_henderson002 #ad," Skenes wrote.

However, Olivia Dunne saw this as an opportunity for some healthy fun. She playfully took a jab at the Pirates star in the comments section.

"Can’t wait to hit nukes off u babe," she wrote.

Olivia Dunne isn’t just a social media sensation, as she’s also a renowned gymnast who recently led LSU to a national championship. Yet, despite her own remarkable achievements, she never misses a chance to cheer on her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and celebrate his success.

