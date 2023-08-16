Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes put in an impressive shift on his SIngle-A debut on Tuesday for the Brandenton Marauders, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The country's no.1 overall prospect showed his potential with a scoreless inning, striking out two batters. After the game, Skenes spoke to the media, expressing how happy he was with his performance.

Skenes was the overall no. 1 pick in this year's MLB draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's coming off an impressive season with the LSU Tigers, winning the 2023 College World Series while also picking up the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament award. Additionally, he also won the the National Pitcher of the Year award.

During Tuesday's game, the young pitcher showed that he's ready to make the move to the next level. Skenes threw an inning of 16 pitches, 10 of which were strikeouts.

He struck out two batters without giving up a single run, throwing a 100 mph sinker in the process.He spoke about what was going on in his mind during the game,

“I feel like every pitch I threw today was with conviction, and for the most part, where I wanted it to be," said Skenes.

Paul Skenes keeps his head in the game amidst dating rumors

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes showed another key quality on Tuesday other than his pitching.

The young ace has been in the news in recent days due to rumors of dating gymnast Olivia Dunne. Whether the rumors are true of not, he did not let them affect his game on the night.

Many young propects are often distracted by everything that comes with being a professional athlete instead of focusing on building their career. Skenes looks like he's well on his way to playing in the MLB if he continues his progress in the minor leagues.