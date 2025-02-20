Paul Skenes shuts down Tommy Pham in electrifying Pirates Spring Training showdown

The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes, has already started to get into the groove for what is expected to be a season where he'll be one of the favorites to win the Cy Young award. Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in his rookie season last year.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has reported to Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida, where the club's spring training camp is taking place. On Wednesday, he faced fellow teammate Tommy Pham, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason.

Pirates beat writer Noah Hiles shared a video from the training camp where Skenes was pitching to Pham from the mound. There was a certain zip to Skenes' pitches as his sliders and fastballs were spot on. After going deep into the count, Skenes got Pham looking for a strikeout.

Paul Skenes credits his father and family for introducing him to baseball

Paul Skenes was born to Craig and Karen Skenes. Craig, who introduced Skenes to baseball at just seven, worked for a pharma company. Meanwhile, his mother, Karen, worked as a teacher and was a homemaker.

Skenes is the middle child, with elder sister Lauren and younger sister Kristen. Growing up in Lake Forest, California, the Pirates ace began throwing baseballs at an early age.

During an interview with WPXI’s Shelby Cassesse at the Pirates spring training camp, the ace applauded his family for introducing him to the sport and supporting him throughout.

“We have a baseball family. My dad played, I think, until high school. He didn’t play at any higher level, but my family’s always been fans on both my dad’s and mom’s sides,” Skenes said. “That was kind of the sport that they introduced me to first. I just fell in love with it and have been doing it ever since.”

“My family played whiffle ball. My dad would throw to me every day, play catch with me. Every day he’d hit ground balls for me, fly balls, all that. So that was where I got it on the personal side,” Skenes added.

It was a proud moment for the entire family when they watched Skenes make his major league debut in May against the Chicago Cubs.

