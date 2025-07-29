  • home icon
  "Paul Skenes to Yankees confirmed" - MLB fans convinced as Pirates ace's girlfriend Olivia Dunne fuels rumors with NYC house hunt update 

"Paul Skenes to Yankees confirmed" - MLB fans convinced as Pirates ace's girlfriend Olivia Dunne fuels rumors with NYC house hunt update 

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:52 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
"Paul Skenes to Yankees confirmed" - MLB fans convinced as Pirates ace's girlfriend Olivia Dunne fuels rumors with NYC house hunt update - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees are looking for a starting pitcher and Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes could be the answer. Though nothing of such an arrangement is likely going to happen ahead of the trade deadline, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is setting the MLB world buzzing with her recent house hunting in New York.

On Monday, the former LSU gymnast posted a video on TikTok, where she is seen strutting through the streets of New York City with the caption:

"What the NYC realtor’s hear when I’m back in NYC looking for an apartment."
The post has ignited a frenzy online, with fans convinced this playful jab hints at something far more serious: a potential move to the Bronx for Skenes.

"Can we just get Paul on the Yankees and u can stay too ig," one fan said.
"This is a sign guys Paul is going to the Yankees," another added.
"Paul Skenes to the Yankees," a fan wrote.
"Skenes to the Yankees confirmed," one fan commented.
"I cant wait until the Pirates can't afford Mr Skenes and she makes him sign with the Yankees," a fan added.
"Paul to NYY?" another fan said.
Comments section (Source: @livvy/TikTok)
Comments section (Source: @livvy/TikTok)

Despite Olivia Dunne's house hunting, Paul Skenes is reportedly off-limits ahead of trade deadline

With only three days to go to the July 31 trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates are busy making moves to capitalize on players who are on expiring contracts. However, among all the players, Paul Skenes is the least likely to get traded, let alone to New York.

Skenes and Andrew McCutchen remain their only untouchables heading into trade season for those looking to take some talent from the Pirates. MLB insider Jeff Passan also weighed in on this.

“Just to be clear, the Pirates have no intention of trading Paul Skenes at this point,” Passan said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Dunne's house hunting likely has nothing to do with Skenes, as she has business to attend to in New York to fulfill her deals with multinational brands. But that in no sense means a move is along the way.

The Yankees would undoubtedly want Skenes, as most clubs have. Ever since he stepped foot on the MLB mound, he has been nothing short of exceptional, and it will be interesting to see if he ever chooses to leave Pittsburgh and take his talents elsewhere.

Edited by Veer Badani
