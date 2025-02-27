"Pause the game, Aaron Judge is upset, give him 15 minutes to calm down" - When Yankees superstar reflected candidly on his mature attitude

Aaron Judge made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2016. At the tail end of the season, he played in just 27 games, getting a cup of coffee in the big leagues.

Ad

While he struggled to get adjusted to the higher level of pitching, it was the experience he needed for the following year. In 2017, he was on the big-league roster from the jump and dominated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also showed glimpses of being a leader with how he handled himself through successes and failures. Judge knew you had to take the good with the bad in this game and stay even, via Sports Illustrated.

"You can't just enjoy the positives, you gotta enjoy the negatives. I don't like going 0 for 7. I don't like striking out -- no one does -- but you can't have the good without the bad," said Judge.

Ad

Judge knew that if he wanted to have the success that he envisioned, he would need to shake off the bad at-bats. He was able to learn from the mistakes he made during those at-bats and kept pushing.

"The most important thing is when you have those bads, make sure you learn from them. Don't come in here and slam your helmet and start cussing. Because the game's not going to stop. Pause the game, Aaron's upset, give him 15 minutes to calm down and we'll replay it once he's ready to go," said Judge.

Ad

Aaron Judge looks to make an impact defensively if he is having an off night at the plate

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge understood early that you may not make the impact you always want to. He would love to hit four home runs a game, but that is not possible at the big-league level.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So, when he is not able to make an impact offensively, Judge tries to make a play out in the field. That is the mindset of a leader and why he was later named the club's 16th captain.

"Say I get out, O.K., I move on and I'm going to try to do something on defense" said Judge.

There are always plays to be made in this game and ways to help the team. The slugger knew that no matter his frustrations, he could still be an asset if he shook off his failures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback