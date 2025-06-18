Pedro Martinez calls out fellow Red Sox legend David Ortiz for comments against Rafael Devers: "That was 1st mistake from Big Papi"

The Boston Red Sox shocked the MLB world by trading franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday after sweeping the New York Yankees.

The trade divided the baseball community, with some blaming Devers for his reluctance to switch positions, while others blaming the Red Sox's poor management.

Red Sox legend and former World Series MVP David Ortiz also criticized Devers, claiming the All-Star infielder didn't return his messages. However, another Boston legend and Ortiz's former teammate, Pedro Martinez, saw it in a different light.

The pitching icon said Ortiz was in the wrong for trying to communicate with Devers with cameras surrounding them in spring training. The three-time Cy Young winner feels Ortiz should have added a personal touch. Pedro Martinez said on the "B/R Walkoff Live" podcast on Tuesday (10:00 onwards):

"Well, Big Papi also made a mistake in the spring training by speaking in front of the cameras about some of the things that he needed to tell Devers. And just like I said before, that should have been handled in-house.

"Big Papi should have gone out with with Devers, not openly speaking in the field, because the cameras can pick up everything we say, every whisper that would that we have out there is being picked up by the microphone so that was the first mistake from Big Papi."

Pedro Martinez shares how David Ortiz should have approached Rafael Devers

While David Ortiz felt there was a communication gap between the organization and Rafael Devers, Pedro Martinez said he could've helped mend the relationship after the controversy surrounding Devers' positional change. He shared how Ortiz should have handled the situation, saying:

"I don't like to hear those comments after things happen like that. I would love for Big Papi to come over, grab Devers and go to a restaurant, go to his house, throw a barbecue, and talk to Decers in his house.

"As a player, I would love to have a leader tell me, 'Pedro, I would love to exchange some words with you, but I want to do it in your house. I want to do it in your hotel room. I want to do it in a restaurant, just you and me alone.' That's how I would treat it. That's how I would do it if they granted me the opportunity to go see Devers, but I was never asked to go see Devers."

The Red Sox received right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, and minor-leaguers James Tibbs and Jose Bello in exchange for Rafael Devers.

