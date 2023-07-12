Three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Pedro Martinez is all-in on Shohei Ohtani.

Martinez is the latest MLB personality to heap praise on the Japanese superstar. The Dominican has seen his fair share of stars come and go but believes Ohtani is in a league of his own.

Pedro Martinez was speaking on a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show and described Ohtani as "from another planet." Ohtani's performances on the baseball field over the last decade are unlike anything we have seen in baseball.

"Shohei Ohtani is me and Albert Pujols together, with an IQ off the charts," said Martinez

Martinez paid a huge compliment to Ohtani comparing his hitting abilities to the likes of St. Louis Cardinals' great Albert Pujols and his arm to his own. Add to that Ohtani's incredible vision and knowledge on the field, and his estimated $500-$600 million value seems like a bargain.

Pedro Martinez also spoke about Ohtani's incredible value from a marketing standpoint.

"Whoever signs Shohei Ohtani is going to take all of Asia with them, all the merchandise with them," added Martinez

If Ohtani's success with Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic showed us anything, it was that he is not just an MLB star. He has developed into a global icon.

Ohtani has been sensational since his move from the Nippon Professional Baseball to the MLB in 2018. In 2018, he was voted Rookie of the Year. In 2021, he was named the American League MVP. He followed it up by finishing second behind Aaron Judge in 2022.

After a strong start to the 2023 season, this may turn out to be Ohtani's best season yet. As a hitter, he ranks first in the majors in home runs (32), triples (6), OPS (1.050). As a pitcher, he leads the league in oppenents batting average (.189) and ranks fourth in strikeouts (132).

Ohtani continues to dazzle baseball fans around the globe with his unique skillset. It is hard to compare him to any other player we have seen in the last 100 years. That may be why Pedro Martinez had to name two players when describing the superstar.

