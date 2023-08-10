How to Watch Pennsylvania vs Washington, DC Little League World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 edition of the Little League Baseball World Series has entered the business end of the tournament as Pennsylvania meets Washington in the Mid-Atlantic region final on Friday, August 11.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the summit clash, with the final set to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET in Bristol, Connecticut. People with a cable connection can enjoy Pennsylvania vs Washington on ESPN, while non-cable users can live stream the game on Fubo.

Talking about the two finalists, Pennsylvania, the defending Mid-Atlantic region champions, made it to the final on the back of a couple of spectacular results.

They defeated Maryland 6-2 in the first game of the region on August 6. If the campaign opener was a routine victory for the reigning champions, Pennsylvania made a statement after thrashing Washington 16-3 in the first semi-final on August 8.

They are yet to taste defeat in this year's tournament and will look to continue their winning streak in the Little League World Series regional championship game against Washington.

Here's a look at the full results of the Mid-Atlantic region:

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 1: Pennsylvania 6, Maryland 2

Maryland 2 Game 2: Washington 4, Delaware 0

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game 3: Maryland 6 , Delaware 12 (Maryland eliminated)

Maryland 6 (Maryland eliminated) Game 4: Pennsylvania 16, Washington 3 (Semi-final 1)

Thursday, Aug. 10

Game 5: Delaware 0, Washington 1 (Semi-final 2)

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 6: Pennsylvania vs. Washington at 3 p.m. ET (Final)

Pennsylvania faces a familiar foe in the Little League World Series Mid-Atlantic final

The tournament features several talented youngsters who aspire to represent the MLB heavyweights in the future.

Meanwhile, it hasn't been a straightforward run-through to the final for Washington, as they had to topple Delaware in a hard-fought contest in the second semi-final.

Washington started the tournament with a 4-0 victory against Delaware but were thumped by Pennsylvania in their next game. They bounced back and made their way to the summit clash and will be seeking vengeance against the other finalists.

It will be interesting to see if Washington DC can break the mental barrier against Pennsylvania in the final and stop them from claiming their second successive Little League Mid-Atlantic title.