"Penny pinching franchise" "Pathetic" - MLB fans livid as Jazz Chisholm Jr. loses out on $275,000 after Marlins win arbitration case on his birthday

Speedy outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins went to salary arbitration on Wednesday. The slugger asked for $2.9 million for the 2024 season, while Miami offered a $2.65 million salary.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Chisholm lost the arbitration case. To make matters worse, he lost it on his birthday. Miami will save roughly $275 thousand during the upcoming season.

The slugger battled many injuries last season, including a knee issue and a turf toe issue requiring surgery. Despite these setbacks, he appeared in 97 games, hitting .250/.304/.457 with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

Chisholm only played in 60 games the season prior due to a lingering stress fracture in his lower back. Undoubtedly, his injury history played a part in his arbitration case.

Fans do not think the amount of money was worth going to battle. Now, the organization may have burned a bridge with their superstar slugger.

"Penny pinching franchise.. Laughable" one fan posted.

"Why spit in his face over such a small amount, the player will remember that when his free agency comes.. He might be a generational player for the franchise and they nickel and dime him.. Pathetic," another fan posted.

Marlins expect Jazz Chisholm Jr. to remain in the outfield

Jazz Chisholm Jr. - Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins (Image via Getty)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to remain in the outfield for the 2024 season. He will take most of the reps in center field, with the Marlins still searching for outfield help ahead of spring training.

Joey Wendle signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the New York Mets early into the offseason. Garrett Hampson was also picked up in free agency. He signed a similar one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Chisholm switched to the outfield from shortstop last year and looked like a natural. He had little trouble tracking down balls and closing the gaps in the outfield. Miami will hope he can stay healthy.

The team must also figure out who will play shortstop for the upcoming season. Jon Berti, Jacob Amaya, Xavier Edwards, and Vidal Brujan are in the mix for the job.

It will be an interesting season for the Fish, who play in a tough NL East division.

