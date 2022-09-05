"People getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world” - Sports broadcaster Michael Kay trolled Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez on live TV in April over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement

In April, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez was teased by an ESPN host during a live broadcast about ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez co-hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” with Michael Kay, who, during an episode, had a little banter and trolled Rodriguez over J.Lo’s betrothal.

“It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.” – Michael Kay

A-Rod laughed and replied:

“Uh, happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

Aaron @Aaron_Lafond Michael Kay fooling around with A-Rod, by subliminally brining up JLo. #Yankees Michael Kay fooling around with A-Rod, by subliminally brining up JLo. #Yankees https://t.co/vQ0ROed5xQ

“Michael Kay fooling around with A-Rod, by subliminally brining up JLo. #Yankees” – Aaron

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship timeline

Lopez and Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and finally got married in July 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas.

J.Lo celebrated her 52nd birthday with Affleck and posted pictures on social media.

"5 2 … what it do …💗 📸: @lacarba” – Jennifer Lopez

In between Lopez-Affleck stints, A-Rod and J.Lo dated and were engaged.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez relationship timeline

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017. They made many public appearances together when they were dating and finally got engaged in 2019. A-Rod proposed to J.Lo in the Bahamas.

Even the Obamas congratulated the couple.

"This means the world to us. #44" - arod

Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday with Rodriguez, and the couple shared romantic Instagram posts.

"TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊" - Alex Rodriguez

Their marriage plans got postponed due to COVID-19, and the duo announced their split in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She has starred in several films and has released numerous super hit music albums.

J.Lo was ranked as the world's most powerful celebrity in 2012 by Forbes magazine and was included in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by the TIME.

Lopez and Rodriguez attened a Duke v Miami college basketball game.

Alex Rodriguez is regarded as one of the biggest players of all time in the MLB. He played for 22 seasons. A major part in the New York Yankees’ success during his career goes to him.

A-Rod was selected to 14 All-Star Games and won three American League MVP awards and 10 Silver Slugger Awards. He also won the World Series in 2009. Rodriguez retired in 2016.

