"People wanna talk about contracts, that's not what I'm playing for. I'm playing to bring a championship back here to New York." - New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge opens up about his motivation after declining mega deal in the offseason

The New York Yankees are currently the best team in the MLB, in no small part thanks to MVP-caliber play from Aaron Judge. The superstar outfielder recently opened up about his motivations for the 2022 season, which happens to be the final year of his contract with the club.

During the off-season, Aaron Judge was unable to come to terms on an extension that would have paid the star handsomely. While he may not be tied to the New York Yankees, it is a good sign that his championship aspirations have not diminished.

The MVP frontrunner recently sat down for a conversation with Harold Reynolds of the MLB Network, which was shared via Twitter.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



""People wanna talk about contracts, that's not what I'm playing for. I'm playing to bring a championship back here to New York." - Aaron Judge

Whether he is mashing taters or making regular-sized objects look tiny, the New York Yankees superstar is quickly becoming a larger-than-life figure, as posted to Twitter by Cut4.

Cut4 @Cut4 aaron judge makes this water bottle look like it’s for toddlers aaron judge makes this water bottle look like it’s for toddlers https://t.co/CZCUCvsUox

"Aaron Judge makes this water bottle look like it’s for toddlers" - @ Cut4

It must be tough to be a fan of a New York sports team. No team in the city has won a championship since the New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011. The New York Yankees are trying to end their 11-year drought.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are championship contenders

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball since Opening Day.

You would be hard pressed to find a fan who is disappointed with the start the New York Yankees have had, where their 32-13 record is the best in baseball, and all their stars are living up to expectations. When a team has all players executing at the highest level, they become one of the most dangerous teams around.

Aaron Judge is off to the best start of his illustrious career, with an MLB-leading 17 homers and a .313 Batting Average. The stars are certainly shining brightly in New York. The fact that he is putting up these numbers in the final year of his deal means that his price tag is only going up.

This clutch dinger to tie up a game is just a small example of what the superstar has been doing all season, posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

"AARON JUDGE GAME TYING HOMER!" - @ Talkin Yanks

This compilation of home runs for the best power hitter in the game was posted by the MLB on YouTube and captures his special start to the season.

The New York Yankees would not be where they are today without the efforts of their superstars. As their division lead extends over the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, they are proving to be in a league of their own.

