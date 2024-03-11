"People will remember I'm still one of the best pitchers" - Trevor Bauer boastful after 3 scoreless innings against Dodgers minor-leaguers

The 33-year-old All-Star Trevor Bauer pitched three innings without giving up any runs against minor league players from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in one of his team's complex's back fields.

After the game, Bauer boasted that he would still be remembered as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

“Hopefully people will remember I’m still one of the best pitchers in the world,” said Bauer.

While Bauer's confidence is good, it's important to keep in mind that dealing with experienced major league players is different than facing minor league players.

Trevor Bauer has not participated in any big league baseball since 2021. He was accused of sexual assault by a woman in Southern California, for which he was placed on administrative leave and later suspended by the MLB.

Trevor Bauer was banned for 324 games by the league in April 2022 for breaking the league’s domestic abuse policy. In December that year, his punishment was lowered to 194 games before he was released by the Dodgers in 2023.

Last month, in an interview with the Times, Bauer said:

"I don't believe,that I was given a lifetime ban.I have served my time. Do I not deserve an opportunity to come back?"

Whether Bauer can truly live up to his claim to be "one of the best" is still up for question. His hard work on the field will show if he should be given another chance in Major League Baseball.

Trevor Bauer sets sights on Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Bauer has shown interest in playing for the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 season. The Cy Young Award winner spent 2023 playing in Japan.

Recently, he showed interest in playing for the Orioles because he reckons they would be a great match for him.

“I think it makes a lot of sense for the team, and I’d love to play there. Great match,” Bauer replied to a fan on X in February.

Only time will tell if we will see Bauer in an Orioles jersey.

