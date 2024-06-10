"Perhaps he should go try. He’s not great at baseball anymore” - MLB fans troll Jeff McNeil's comment about being ‘Heck of a cricket player’

New York Mets slugger Jeff McNeil had an unforgettable experience at the MLB London series. The Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 and will return to the States to take on the Miami Marlins.

In a media interview in London, McNeil stated that he had developed a fondness for cricket. The slugger said he watched several cricket matches in the UK, which got him hooked on the sport. He also mentioned his wife had an interest in the sport as well.

"I watched a lot of Cricket while I was here. It was on TV the whole time. My wife got into it and I got into it. I think I would be a heck of a cricket player," Jeff McNeil said.

While McNeil might have been joking about it, MLB fans took to social media to troll the two-time All-Star. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"Perhaps he should go try. He’s not great at baseball anymore," wrote one fan on X.

"Add it to the list of sports he’d prefer over baseball," another fan wrote.

"Maybe he should switch to cricket cuz clearly baseball isn’t doing it for him lately," one fan chipped in.

Fans continued to post jokes and sarcastic comments on McNeil's statement.

"We can see the cricket resemblance in your swings at the plate all season," added one fan.

"Trade him to a cricket team for cash," one fan replied.

"Golf, cricket. How bout focusing on baseball?," asked one fan.

Jeff McNeil's struggle at the plate continues

Jeff McNeil seems to be having a tough time in his career as the 2024 season is not going well. The veteran player has a low batting average of .232 with a .300 OBP and a .624 OPS.

In 207 appearances at the plate, McNeil contributed only 14 RBIs, three home runs, and drove in 21 runs. The Mets had no other option, but to bench the slugger for four straight games before the London series.

The 32-year-old has plenty of room for improvement and hopes to get back on track soon. However, his interest in cricket will likely continue as he looks forward to learning more about its rules.

