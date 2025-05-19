Pete Alonso admits his error leading to Mets' 8-2 downfall vs. Yankees

The Subway Series between Pete Alonso's New York Mets and New York Yankees ended with the Bronx Bombers' 8-2 win on Sunday. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took blame for the loss, noting his error in the eighth inning of the game.

His air-mailed throw at home was missed by the catcher, leading to the Yankees' walk-off moment to victory. The incident took place when Jorbit Vivas had hit the ball with runners on base, allowing Jasson Dominguez to score.

During the relay, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez missed Alonso’s ball, which went over his head, leading to a score. Admitting his mistake during the post-game conference, Alonso noted:

"I messed it up. ... I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, it's on me. After that throw, the momentum got out of hand. They had really good at-bats. This one's on me. It stinks."

Alonso also noted that it’s unusual for him to mess it up, as he had this exact play just a game before. He said thaat he usually makes it count, but it was a poor play for him.

Cody Bellinger’s grand slam and Pete Alonso’s error boost Yankees to win

Cody Bellinger and Pete Alonso [Source: Imagn]

The NY Yankees and NY Mets Subway Series tension started brewing months ago since superstar Juan Soto’s offseason signing. Fans were waiting for both teams to face off, and it finally ended on Sunday with the Bombers taking the win.

Cody Bellinger’s grand slam gave the Yankees the much-needed boost to break away from the 2-2 tie in the eighth inning. He then drove in six runs while going 3-for-3 in a pair of walks.

“Impressive … I love it when I have that guy hitting behind me,’ Aaron Judge said about Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger’s dominant outing and Pete Alonso’s error helped the pinstripes take Games 1 and 3 of the Subway Series. Overall, Bellingers admitted to enjoying his first Subway Series.

He thought it was "fun” and exciting as he thanked both sets of fans for bringing the energy to the Stadium.

