Pete Alonso contract: How much does the New York Mets star earn in a year?

Pete Alonso is one of the New York Mets' best players. Baseball fans are interested in knowing about the contract and annual earnings of the first baseman.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan First baseman Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. It's the largest number ever for a 1B in arb. Alonso will go through once more before free agency after 2024.

Alonso signed a one-year, $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets on January 13. Due to the agreement, the two sides were able to avoid arbitration.

The Mets star was born in Tampa, Florida on December 7, 1994. His father belonged to a family of Spanish refugees who escaped from Spain during the Spanish Civil War and settled in the United States.

The 28-year-old, whose nickname is the 'Polar Bear', made his debut for the New York Mets on March 28, 2019. Since then, he has proved his worth by becoming one of the best players in the league. Additionally, he has contributed greatly to the Mets' success.

He put himself on the map when he hit a league-best 53 home runs during the 2019 season. Alonso also made franchise history with 131 RBIs last season. He surpassed Mike Piazza's record for the most RBIs in a season by a Mets player. Piazza recorded 124 RBIs during the 1999 season. David Wright tied the record in 2008.

Pete Alonso's MLB career

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 27, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City

Pete Alonso has been a successful player for the New York Mets. He is a two-time All-Star (2019, 2022), and won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2019. He was also the MLB home run leader in 2019 and the NL RBI leader in 2022. His experiences playing in the minor leagues shaped him into the baseball player that he is today. The Mets have helped him utilize his full potential.

Alonso has posted a .259 batting average with 166 home runs and 426 RBIs during his MLB career. Due to his contract, Pete Alonso's long-term future with the Mets is in doubt.

The star first baseman will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Mets will have to do everything in their power to convince him to sign a long-term contract with the team. He will have a long list of suitors hoping to sign him during the offseason.

