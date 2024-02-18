Pete Alonso Contract Rumors: Mets star might be looking for bigger deal than Freddie Freeman's, per report

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has said that it's unlikely that Pete Alonso will extend his contract before free agency.

However, reports suggest that the front office are still pursuing him. Nonetheless, the highly rated first baseman will likely land a deal similar to Freddie Freeman's. Alonso is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 MLB season and is expected to attract a huge contract, be it from the Mets or elsewhere.

He will demand a huge contract, believed to be in the range of Freddie Freeman's six-year, $160 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as per Sport News.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2019.

He became an instant hit in New York, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in his first full season and finishing as the MLB home run leader, establishing himself as one of the best sluggers in the game and becoming the face of the Mets.

While Alonso has signed three one-year contract extentions in as many years, he changed his agent over the winter, appointing super agent Scott Boras. The latter is famed for encouraging players to explore free agency to maximize their value and Alonso is expected to follow suit.

Nonetheless, reports suggest that the Mets front office will aggressively pursue the first baseman in the coming months.

Pete Alonso says no extension talks have been held with Mets front office yet

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has dominated recent headlines with speculations about his future.

He has confirmed that the team's front office have not had extension talks with him yet despite the player himself as a 'lifelong' Met and his love for New York. Nevertheless, he has his focus only on the season ahead.

"I definitely have envisioned myself being a lifelong Met. That’s something I’ve definitely thought about," he said (as per MLB Trade Rumors.

"I love New York. It’s a really special place for my family. …. but I can’t predict the future. And for me, I just want to focus on this season.”

The three-time All-Star is set to enter free agency at the end of the season, and the Mets are expected to do their best to extend him before that.

