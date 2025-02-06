"Pete Alonso has embraced being a star in New York" - MLB broadcaster praises reunion between the Mets and fan-favorite slugger

After what seemed like an eternity, Pete Alonso has finally decided to sign with a club in free agency, opting to re-sign with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. Even though Alonso reportedly garnered interest from a number of different clubs, including the Toronto Blue Jays, there seemed to always been a mutual interest in a reunion with the Mets.

There are a number of reasons why the New York Mets will be better off with Pete Alonso in the lineup in 2025 as opposed to an alternative plan. MLB broadcaster Mike Ferrin believes that one of the main reasons why Alonso returning to the Mets is a win for everybody involved is his standing with the fanbase and abilty to perform in a major market like New York.

Mike Ferrin spoke on MLB Network Radio about the New York Mets re-signing Alonso and the impact it could have among fans who were hoping to see him back in the team's uniform. It is a massive move, that could make an impact both on and off the field.

"He is really popular in New York and he is really popular with Mets fans and Mets fans want to see Pete, and that's going to help keep some butts in the seats. There aren’t a lot of players that have this kind of connection to a fan base... He is all-in for the Mets and he is all-in for Mets fans. He has embraced being a star in New York," Ferrin said of the All-Star slugger.

Since making his MLB debut with the New York Mets back in 2019, Pete Alonso has been one of the most prolific home run hitters in baseball, clubbing 226 homers for the club. His return to the lineup will be massive for the Mets, especially since they were able to also sign Juan Soto in free agency.

"Now you have Soto and Alonso in the middle of the lineup, child please. If Vientos is able to replicate most of what he did last year, this is a really good team. This is a better team than the one that went to the league championship series last year," Ferrin continued.

MLB insider suggests that Pete Alonso signing could open the door to some potential trades for the Mets

The free agent market continues to grow more shallow as names keep coming off the board, so if the New York Mets were looking to improve elsewhere, they could look to the trade market. MLB insider Joel Sherman suggests that the return of Pete Alonso could open the door for the Mets to explore some of their players who were once viewed as internal Alonso replacements.

Players such a Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and even Luisangel Acuña could become expendable in a potential trade, especially if it allows the Mets to land a significant piece. Pitchers such as Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Luis Castillo have been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason, and could be ideal targets for New York heading into 2025.

