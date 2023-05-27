Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is known for his power. A former NL home run leader, the first baseman is leading the National League in home runs and RBIs this season.

However, in a recent plate appearance, crushing the ball was not the first thing on Alonso's mind. According to the 28-year old, a mistimed pre-game coffee almost made for a disaster.

Speaking on former catcher AJ Pierzynski's Foul Territory podcast, Alonso recounted an awkward situation during an at-bat this season in which he really needed to take a number two.

"Pete Alonso had no choice but to swing at a first pitch because he had to poop so bad after a poorly timed pregame coffee. That swing? Home run. Then STRAIGHT to the bathroom." - Foul Territory

In Pete Alonso's story, the former Rookie of the Year Award winner explained how he did not even care to grind out the at-bat. After resolving to hit the first pitch of the at-bat, he caught hold of a hanging slider and put it in the stands.

After rushing around the bases, Alonso went on the highlight how he did not stop to high-five anyone. As he crossed home plate, the bathroom in the dugout was all he could think about. He apparently ignored all of his jubilant teammates as he made a B-line for the toilet located within the bowels of the stadium.

With 19 home runs and 45 RBIs, Alonso leads the NL in both categories so far this season. With his walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 17, he tied several other high-profile names on the franchise record walk-off homers list.

"Pete Alonso’s league leading 19th homer of the season keeps him on pace to hit 60 this year!" - Talkin' Baseball

Now only 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets are seen as a resurgent team. If Pete Alonso can keep producing at the rate he has, expect that gap to get significantly narrower.

Pete Alonso' bathroom story brings up a good point about playing

Whether you are an MLB star or not, when you got to go, you got to go. Alonso's story, although slightly cringeworthy, provides good commentary pertaining to the question of MLB toilets. Thankfully, games and innings are shorter this season, which means that players will never need to go long without the all-too-necessary toilet breaks.

