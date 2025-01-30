"Pete Alonso is going to lose this negotiation” - MLB insider on Polar Bear’s struggle to secure big deal in free agency

While Pete Alonso walked into free agency with high expectations, things have not been going well for the slugger. He still sits without a contract for the 2025 season as pitchers and catchers report in less than two weeks.

Alonso came into the offseason searching for a long-term deal upward of $200 million. However, teams have been hesitant to match that, opting for shorter deals or those with less value.

It is getting to the point where many insiders see the writing on the wall. The Athletic's Jim Bowden went on a recent airing of Foul Territory to discuss the difficulties Alonso is facing.

"Is it possible [the Blue Jays] can sign Alonso and move Guerrero to third? Sure, but my understanding is they're not in this thing at all. Not that they don't have interest, not that they wouldn't consider it if the price was right, but based on where the Alonso camp is and where Pete wants to go, it doesn't seem to be an option," said Bowden.

While Alonso to the Toronto Blue Jays has picked up steam, Bowden does not believe that will happen. Bowden also does not see Alonso reaching a deal with the San Francisco Giants or Seattle Mariners either. He believes Alonso will return to the New York Mets, but for much less than he was hoping for.

"Look, Pete Alonso is going to lose this negotiation. It is what it is. But he needs to do the best he can to get the most money up front like Cody Bellinger did with the Cubs two years ago, which was another Boras' client" said Bowden.

Pete Alonso's best option may be returning to the New York Mets

Despite wanting to chase a bag, Pete Alonso's best option may be returning to the Mets. As Bowden mentioned, a shorter contract gives him the ability to try again when the first base market might be in better shape.

Outside of money, Alonso is a fierce competitor. The Amazins are coming off a fantastic year where they made they made it to the NLCS. To try and keep up that momentum, they made some serious moves this winter.

Juan Soto's arrival has made this team a contender for the 2025 season. If Alonso returns, there could be a three-headed monster at the top of this lineup alongside Francisco Lindor.

