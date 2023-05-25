Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is known for his superlative offensive power. The 28-year-old led the league in RBIs last season, and is leading the NL in home runs and RBIs so far in 2023.

However, the first baseman has come under fire after he used profane language during a postgame interview with the Mets broadcaster SNY.

On May 18, Alonso rocked a moonshot off of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks to hand his team victory in the bottom of the tenth inning. To say that Alonso was fired up after the dinger would be an understatement.

With the home run, Pete Alonso made history. He tied a New York Mets franchise record for the most walk-off home runs in franchise history. The Florida native now finds himself on a list with Kevin McReynolds, Cleon Jones and Wilmer Flores, among others.

uSTADIUM MLB @uSTADIUMMLB Think the #Mets needed this one? Pete Alonso usually hits the fans with a “LFGM” but tonight he casually drops the F bomb. Think the #Mets needed this one? Pete Alonso usually hits the fans with a “LFGM” but tonight he casually drops the F bomb. https://t.co/dlBALapGgP

"Think the #Mets needed this one? Pete Alonso usually hits the fans with a “LFGM” but tonight he casually drops the F bomb." - uSTADIUM MLB

After the game, Pete Alonso was visible fired up. After completing his post-game interview, he used an expletive term to fire up the fanbase before he retreated into the dugout.

Despite a rocky start to the season, the Mets appear to have found their footing. By completing the walk-off win against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mets showed that they can compete against the best team in the MLB.

After the use of the swear word, many were wondering if Alonso would face any disciplinary action. However, in a recent interview with the New York Post, Pete Alonso did not seem to vexed by his comments, saying:

"I said it. I can't take it back."

Pete Alonso's comments show how fired up the Mets are now

With a record of 25-25, the team still has a considerable way to go before they can measure up to the league's best, such as their divisonal nemesis, the Atlanta Braves. However, it is also true that the team has been on a steady incline for much of the past month.

Although Alonso's comments were not made in the best taste, they reveal a passion and determinism that many fans of the team belived to be missing. If the Mets can play the way many expect that they can, it is likely that we all may hear a lot more celebratory profane language coming out of the mouth of Alonso, as well as his teammates.

